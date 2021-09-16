Airtel has revised some of its popular plans to add a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at no extra cost for its prepaid customers. The new benefit has been added to three plans worth ₹499, ₹699 and ₹2,798. Apart from the benefits of subscription, the users will be able to avail telecom features.

Here's what the user will get with the above mentioned Airtel prepaid plans:

₹499 Plan: Apart from the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, you also get 3GB/day data, unlimited all India calls on any network & 100 SMS/day, valid for 28 days.

₹699 Plan: The plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year as well as 2GB data per day. The plan also provides unlimited all India calls on any network & 100 SMS/day, valid for 56 days.

₹2,798 Plan: This plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year. The user will also get 2GB data per day, unlimited all India calls on any network & 100 SMS/day. The plan will remain valid for 365 days.

These packs are available across all modes. Offline – Via Airtel Retailers & Online across any app/payment mode such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe and more.

How to claim the offer:

The subscription will be activated automatically after the user recharges with the desired pack. They will also get a link via SMS. Once the user clicks on the link and logs in on Disney+ Hotstar App. It’s important that the user logs in with same number on which the recharge has been done.

In case customer doesn't receive the SMS or by mistake deletes the SMS, she/he can download the Disney+ Hotstar app from Play store/App store and login using the same prepaid number on which Disney+ Hotstar Mobile recharge has been done.

