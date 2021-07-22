Meanwhile, the telco discontinued ₹749 family postpaid plan for new customers and launched a new ₹999 plan as an only family postpaid plan with enhanced data benefits.

"A key feedback Airtel received from customers was the need for more data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms has increased manifold. As a response, Airtel said it has refreshed its Family Postpaid plans to help its customers navigate the new normal," the company said in a statement.

After the announcement, shares of Bharti Airtel on BSE were trading 3.66% higher in late trade at ₹545 apiece.

With its new postpaid proposition, customers can also easily bundle add on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans, the telecom operator said.

Airtel new retail plan

View Full Image Airtel postpaid plan

In the post-pandemic world, abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers; as Work From Home and Online Education is the new normal. In this context, Airtel’s has further simplified its Postpaid plans to offer industry leading data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools," Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel’s NEW Corporate Postpaid plans

﻿

View Full Image Airtel’s NEW Corporate Postpaid plans

﻿

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business said, “Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post pandemic world."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.