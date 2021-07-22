Airtel announces new retail, corporate post-paid plans. Details here

In the post-pandemic world, abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers; as Work From Home and Online Education is the new normal. In this context, Airtel’s has further simplified its Postpaid plans to offer industry leading data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools," Airtel said in a statement.

