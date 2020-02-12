NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel ‘s Mauritius-based wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i will raise $250 million through 25-year subordinated perpetual security bonds (PERPS). The securities, which have been priced at par at a coupon and yield of 5.650%, will form a single series. The proposed PERPS will be used to refinance, invest in subsidiaries, and general corporate purposes.

Bharti Airtel, which is standing guarantee to the debt offering, said it will carry a coupon of 5.650%.

The parent company is guaranteeing 150% of principal initially and 115% of principal, interest payable during reset period and any outstanding arrears of interest within 15 business days from each reset date. The tenure of the bond is extendable by another 25 years.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned its BB/CreditWatch negative rating to the offering. Fitch has given it BB/Rating Watch Negative. Bharti itself carries S&P’s BBB-/CreditWatch Negative Fitch’s BBB-/Rating Watch Negative.

“Bharti Airtel's third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ending March 31, 2020) results were broadly in line with our estimates. We expect revenue growth to accelerate from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, as the impact of tariff hikes feeds into financial performance. We expect the company to keep tight control over its capital spending," S&P said in a note on Wednesday.

The global ratings agency said it would lower the rating by one notch if it believes Bharti Airtel's leverage is unlikely to improve beyond 20% by the end of fiscal 2021. Additional DoT liabilities or acquisition-related payouts, or rising risk of sizable 5G spectrum auction without sufficient mitigants could lead to such a scenario, it said.

“We could affirm the ratings if Bharti Airtel's efforts to withstand the impact of the litigation and other developments help its FFO-to-debt ratio (FFO is funds from operations) to recover to well above 20% by the end of fiscal 2021. Significant relief from the DoT or the Supreme Court could result in such a scenario," S&P said.

