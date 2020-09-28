Airtel beats Jio, VI in online gaming, video, download experience: Report

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel was the most dependable telecom operator between May and July, beating rivals Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (VI) and BSNL in four out of seven metrics such as gaming, video, download speed and voice app experiences, shows Open Signal's latest mobile network experience report.

Jio was ahead in two metrics -- 4G availability and 4G coverage experience. Vodafone Idea surpassed its peers in upload speed experience.

In gaming experience, a new metric which was recently added given the spike in online gaming after covid-19, Airtel scored 55.6 out of 100. For this, Open Signal, analysed how the multiplayer gaming experience was affected by mobile network conditions including latency and packet loss. Higher score meant lower number of connectivity issues.

VI was very close to Airtel in games experience with a score of 55.2. Reliance Jio scored 50.1 and BSNL 37.1.

In video experience, Airtel scored 57.6, which puts them 3.4 points ahead of VI and 5.3 points ahead of Reliance Jio. BSNL lagged with a score of 35.8.

Open Signal found Airtel users had a good video experience in 31 cities and a very good video experience in seven cities, including tier 2 cities like Coimbatore, Vadodara and Dhanbad.

Airtel with a score of 75.5 and VI and Reliance Jio with scores of 74.4 and 73.4 respectively had an acceptable voice apps experience. BSNL scored 66.3 which according to Open Signal is poor.

Voice App Experience measures the quality of experience for mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger. The measure uses a model derived from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-based approach for quantifying overall voice call quality.

A poor rating indicates that many users were dissatisfied and experienced call quality impairments, while acceptable rating means perceptible call quality impairments such as clicking sounds or distortion and weak sound, but users were still able to comprehend the conversation without repetition.

Unlike other metrics which were measured in points, download and upload speed experience were measured in Mpbs by Open Signal.

Airtel with average download speed of 10.4Mbps was slightly better than Vodafone's 10.1Mbps. Reliance Jio's average download speed was 6.9Mbps and BSNL's 3.0Mbps.

In upload speed experience, VI with average speed of 3.5Mbps surpassed Airtel's 2.8Mbps, Reliance Jio's 2.3Mbps and BSNL's 1.0Mbps.

Airtel users in Hyderabad clocked the fastest regional download speed experience of 14.5 Mbps, while VI users in Guwahati recorded the fastest regional upload speed experience of 6.1Mbps, which was much higher than their national average speeds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated