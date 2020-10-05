Airtel brings back 399 plan to take on Jio

Telecom major Bharti Airtel announced that it has brought back its ₹399 postpaid plan to counter Reliance Jio's recently introduced plans.

Earlier, this plan was available in only select circles, but now, Airtel has now rolled out this plan for all its users in India. The announcement came in the backdrop of Reliance Jio announcing JioPostpaid Plus scheme its users last month.

Starting at the price of ₹399, the JioPostpaid Plus will provide a slew of services, including free subscription for OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and data rollover upto 500 GB as well as free international calls to USA and UAE.

However, Airtel's ₹399 postpaid plan offers 40 GB data with 3G or 4G speed along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included for one year in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Along with these, users will also get Free Hellotunes and ₹150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

The postpaid plan is reported to have been spotted by users in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana circles who told of the development to Telecom Talk. The ₹399 postpaid plan was spotted by users on the Airtel Thanks app.

However, it has to be noted that the users don’t get the option of adding in extra connections with the Airtel ₹399 plan, the report further added.

Moreover, Airtel users opting for postpaid plans of ₹499 or above are only eligible to get ‘Priority Service,’ as per the Terms and Conditions listed on Airtel’s website.

The ₹499 plan comes with 2GB data per day and is also valid for 56 days. You get 90 SMS per day besides Airtel Thanks benefits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via