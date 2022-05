Several users of Airtel broadband witnessed a temporary outage in the national capital Delhi and nearby cities on Friday night. The Airtel broadband users took to social media and lashed out at the company's services as they were unable to access the internet on all their digital devices.

It is not clear why the outage happened and neither the company has issued any statement. However, users began complaining about the failed internet services on Twitter.

#AirtelDown not able to access internet via Airtel broadbandv from last 30 min.@airtelindia — Udit Garg (@uditgarg999) May 6, 2022

Hope Airtel is close to fixing the problem with their Broadband/Fiber Network, which has been down for almost 2 hours.#AirtelDown #airtelbroadband — Deepak Raj Singh (@deepak9raj) May 6, 2022

Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?#AirtelDown — Prakhar Yadav (@prakhar_y_) May 6, 2022

#AirtelDown at jaipur.

Anyone else facing this — Gamer Ratan (@ratan_gamer) May 6, 2022

According to the telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai), as of February 2022, Reliance Jio had the largest share of wired broadband subscribers with 5.04 million, followed by Airtel with 4.43 million, BSNL with 3.81 million, Atria Convergence Technologies or ACT Fibrenet with 2.06 million and Hathway Cable & Datacom at No 5 with 1.10 million customers.

Recently, Airtel launched two new broadband plans with a subscription to Netflix. The Airtel Professional plan and Airtel Infinity plan include free Netflix basic and premium plans respectively. The Netflix basic plan monthly charges are ₹199 while the premium plan costs ₹649 per month.