Airtel broadband down in Delhi-NCR; temporary outage affects millions of users

Several users of Airtel broadband witnessed a temporary outage in the national capital Delhi and nearby cities on Friday night. The Airtel broadband users took to social media and lashed out at the company's services as they were unable to access the internet on all their digital devices.
It is not clear why the outage happened and neither the company has issued any statement. However, users began complaining about the failed internet services on Twitter.
According to the telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai), as of February 2022, Reliance Jio had the largest share of wired broadband subscribers with 5.04 million, followed by Airtel with 4.43 million, BSNL with 3.81 million, Atria Convergence Technologies or ACT Fibrenet with 2.06 million and Hathway Cable & Datacom at No 5 with 1.10 million customers.
Recently, Airtel launched two new broadband plans with a subscription to Netflix. The Airtel Professional plan and Airtel Infinity plan include free Netflix basic and premium plans respectively. The Netflix basic plan monthly charges are ₹199 while the premium plan costs ₹649 per month.