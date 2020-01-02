NEW DELHI : Telecom major Bharti Airtel, which recently rebranded its broadband services as Airtel Xstream Fibre, is now giving unlimited data to all its subscribers if they buy a top-up of ₹299 to their existing plan.

Airtel, which claims to be the largest broadband service provider in the private sector with presence in 100 cities, is now offering four plans with monthly prices starting from ₹799 and going upto ₹3,999.

The ₹299 top-up is available with all the broadband plans barring the ₹3,999 plan. For example, if you have the ₹799 plan, you can upgrade it by paying another ₹299 and you will get unlimited data at the speed of 100 Mbps. The usual limit here is 150 GB per month.

Airtel Xstream Fibre's ₹999 plan comes with 200 Mbps speed and with a data limit of ₹300 GB a month. However, the upgrade option for ₹299 make it an unlimited plan.

Similarly, the ₹1,499 plan has a speed of 300 Mbps and a data limit of 500 GB per month but an upgrade makes it unlimited without impacting the speed.

For the ₹3,999 plan, which offers data at a speed of 1 Gbps, you do not require any additional top-ups as the plan already gives you unlimited data at the highest possible speed.

In all the broadband plans starting from ₹999, you also get three months of free Netflix subscription, 12 months Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.