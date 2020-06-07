Airtel broadband suffers major outage, users clueless

Airtel broadband suffers major outage, users clueless1 min read . 12:11 AM IST
67% Airtel broadband users report no access to Internet on the popular outage detection portal Downdetector
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
67% Airtel broadband users report no access to Internet on the popular outage detection portal Downdetector
NEW DELHI : Airtel broadband services on Saturday evening faced a major outage across the country, with 67% reporting no access to Internet on the popular outage detection portal Downdetector.
Airtel broadband services on Saturday evening faced a major outage across the country, with 67% reporting no access to Internet on the popular outage detection portal Downdetector.
Several people in North India expressed frustration on social media platforms like Telegram, saying they are unable to access streaming services like Netflix over the weekend.
Several people in North India expressed frustration on social media platforms like Telegram, saying they are unable to access streaming services like Netflix over the weekend.
"I called Airtel broadband customer care and got an automated voice message saying that services will resume by 3 a.m. on June 7," posted one user.
Most of the users were unable to get through to the customer care portals or the Airtel Thanks app.
The Downdetector showed major Airtel broadband outage across the country.
There was no comment from Airtel when contacted about the reason behind the outage.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated