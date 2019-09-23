In a first of its kind initiative, telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced a new prepaid tariff plan that comes bundled with an inbuilt insurance cover of ₹4 lakh, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Airtel’s ₹599 pre-paid bundle will offer 2GB data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day, and also a ₹4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge, the company said.

The plan is currently available to customers across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, and it will be gradually extended to other parts of the country over the next few months.

For this Airtel has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance which is a joint venture with 51% stake from Bharti Group and 49% stake from French multinational insurance firm AXA.

With this, the companies aim to get underinsured Indians a life insurance cover every time they recharge their mobile phones. The entire process will be delivered digitally and a customer needs to enrol for the insurance after first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or the Airtel Retailer, the company said.

The life insurance cover, which is available to all customers aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally, the company said. A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer’s doorstep on request.



