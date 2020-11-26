Airtel CEO calls for affordable spectrum to build digital India

NEW DELHI: Affordable spectrum will help telecom operators invest in building networks, crucial for India’s digital infrastructure, said Bharti Airtel Ltd chief executive Gopal Vittal on Thursday.

“One of the most critical enablers for digital India is improved access to infrastructure… affordable spectrum so we can invest in building networks rather than spend money on just airwaves," Vittal said at Global R&D Summit 2020 organised by industry body, Ficci.

Vittal, the chief of India’s second largest telco by market share, only reiterated Airtel’s stance that the reserve price for the next spectrum auction is unaffordable. This is also the cause for disinterest among two of the three largest private telcos in India.

In an analysts’ call, Vittal said the fundamental issue with 5G is the cost of spectrum, which “is way over the top for any kind of business model to work". “We have always maintained that the indicative reserve price on the spectrum of 5G, the 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band, is very very expensive and we will not be able to afford it at those levels," he said.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) plans to auction 8,300 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum at a base price of ₹5.23 trillion.

The government has indicated conducting the next spectrum auctions during January-March, industry sources said. The next auction will be critical for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd as a major chunk of its airwaves in the 800 MHz band will expire in 2021.

“We have heard from the department (DoT) that they want to do an auction probably sometime in January-March," a top Airtel official told Mint, adding that, “As far as we are concerned, we have got pretty good spectrum holding, so we don’t need much spectrum."

Spectrum in the 800 MHz band is seen as the most efficient and is used for 4G services. Reliance Jio provides only 4G services.

On Thursday, Vittal also said telecom operators and infrastructure companies will require affordable and easy access to Right of Way (RoW) rules to lay fibre cables when needed.

To ease the development of telecom infrastructure across the country, the Centre in 2016 came out with the RoW policy, a framework to set up telecom towers, lay fibre cables, settle disputes in a time-bound manner and to improve coordination among private firms, states and local bodies.

However, only 18 states and UTs have implemented the RoW policy so far, while the remaining continue to levy hefty fee, which in some areas runs into crores of rupee, for setting up towers and laying fibre cables.

