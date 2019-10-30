NEW DELHI : All DTH TV subscribers of Airtel, Tata Sky, Dish TV and Sun Direct will now need to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) criteria as mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The regulator has released a new set of rules asking all DTH operators to ensure the identity of the subscriber.

"DTH operator should install the DTH connection at the address mentioned in the Customer Application Form (CAF) only and the address of such installed set top box must be verified by the representative of the DTH operator," TRAI said in its recommendation

The customer application form contains information such as subscriber name, address, contact number etc.

According to the rules, the DTH TV operator will have to ensure your identity by sending a one-time password (OTP) to your registered mobile number.

In cases where you fail to provide a mobile number which can be linked to your DTH connection, the DTH TV service provider has been mandated to collect a proof of identity document.

TRAI rules further states that for existing set-top boxes, which are not attached to any mobile number of the subscribers, service providers should try to link them with a mobile number within two years. "Further in case where it is not possible to link with a mobile number, document for proof of identity of the subscriber should be collected by the DTH operator," TRAI said.

Telecom players have been demanding KYC to curb smuggling of boxes outside India where they are used for illegal and unauthorised reception or re-transmission of signals of channels. Due to such piracy, broadcasters have been facing revenue losses.