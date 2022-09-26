Airtel enters home surveillance market with XSafe

Airtel enters home surveillance market with XSafe2 min read . 07:55 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Bharti Airtel entered into the home surveillance market with XSafe with products starting from ₹2499 and subscription of ₹999 a year for unlimited cloud storage.
The solution offers easy-to-operate home surveillance system which also allows two-way communication. While such features are available in some of the other products in the segment, the No 2 carrier will also offer free consultation from visiting Airtel experts and access to a dedicated AI powered app and after-sales support. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.
Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers."
Airtel is also working on a solution to integrate the Xsafe subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills which should be available to customers soon. The carrier will compete with brands such as CP Plus, Realme, Xiaomi and others that provide similar products in the market at varied price ranges.
Airtel Xsafe will use advanced cameras that enable motion detection, allow you to have a chat with your loved ones from wherever you are and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in your home through the Airtel Xsafe App. The app will provide real time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage.
The surveillance solution which fals under the carrier's digital business vertical banks on the growth opportunity in the market. A Counterpoint Research indicates that India’s smart home security camera market grew 116 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2022 (April-June).
For this festive season, Airtel will offer the sticky cam at Rs. 2,499, the 360° cam for Rs. 2,999 and the active defence cam for Rs. 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and get first one-month subscription for free.