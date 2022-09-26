Airtel enters home surveillance market with XSafe

Airtel Xsafe will use advanced cameras that enable motion detection, allow you to have a chat with your loved ones from wherever you are and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in your home through the Airtel Xsafe App. The app will provide real time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage.