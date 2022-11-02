Airtel for higher rates, but to keep 5G at 4G tariffs for now3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:31 AM IST
- Few takers for 5G in countries where it was priced higher than 4G, says Airtel CEO
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel Ltd will keep 5G and 4G tariffs at the same levels for another six to nine months, after which it may decide on fixing 5G tariffs separately, chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said. In a call with investors after the company’s second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Vittal, however, reiterated the need for existing tariff levels to rise.