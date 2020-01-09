NEW DELHI : Telecom major Bharti Airtel, which had launched free Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling' for its customers, added new cities in providing the service. The move comes after Reliance Jio announced its free voice and video calls over any Wi-Fi networks, anywhere in India.

According to visible changes on the Airtel website, the Wi-Fi calling service has been added to seven new cities. The service is now available in Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, UP (East), and UP (West). Earlier, the free Wi-Fi calling was available in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the service was initially launched in Delhi-NCR.

What's more? As seen on the site, Airtel also confirmed that the service is not limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband service anymore. All you need is to activate the service is to have a smartphone that is capable of performing Wi-Fi calling and an active Airtel 4G SIM with a tariff plan.

Customers can also make and receive calls with Wi-Fi using existing Airtel phone number. There is no need for any additional calling app, SIM

The phones compatible with the Airtel Wi-Fi calling, which enables them to switch to voice over Wi-Fi inside their homes/offices, include:

Samsung S10, S10 , S10e, M20, One Plus 6 and 6T, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung M30s, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro to list a few.

To view the complete list and check whether your handset is compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi calling, please click here.

How to enable Airtel 'Wi-Fi Calling' service on your phone:

After verifying the fact that your phone is compatible to the service, here are the steps to configure it in your smartphone:

-Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

-Go to Settings on your mobile phone

-Switch On Wi-Fi Calling

-Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience

However, the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service is only accessible for making calls withing the country and the service cannot be used to make an international or roaming call in a foreign country.