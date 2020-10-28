Airtel gets a WFH boost

The telco said it has already paid more than 10% of its total adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues as ordered by the apex court on 1 September. According to DoT estimates, Airtel owes ₹43,980 crore in AGR dues. It has paid ₹18,004 crore. “The group has represented to DoT that it has paid over 10% of dues as demanded by DoT and will ensure ongoing compliance with the court’s orders," Airtel said.