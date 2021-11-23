Airtel  hikes  rates  by  up to  25%, Jio, Voda Idea may follow suit

Shares of Airtel rose on investor hopes that the tariff hike will help strengthen the company’s financials, and it will be able to raise funds needed for investments in telecom networks and spectrum, especially to roll out 5G services. The stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹756 before closing 3.9% higher to ₹742.05 apiece on the BSE, widely outperforming a nearly 2% decline in the benchmark index.