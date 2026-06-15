Airtel opposes Jio’s proposal to use 5G band for Wi-Fi services

Jatin Grover
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 05:55 AM IST
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India is among the first countries to explore the use of Wi-Fi-based technology in an auctioned mobile services band.(Mint)
Summary
Concerns have been raised with the government that deploying high-power Wi-Fi in the 26GHz band could increase radiation exposure and interfere with adjacent spectrum used for satellite broadband services.

New Delhi: Nearly four years after telecom operators spent 15,000 crore acquiring 26GHz spectrum for 5G services, a dispute has emerged over whether the band can be repurposed for Wi-Fi-based broadband.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has opposed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s proposal to deploy Wi-Fi services using the spectrum, arguing that the move could create interference with its existing mobile network and lacks alignment with global telecom standards, according to three people close to the discussions.

Concerns have also been raised with the government that high-power Wi-Fi deployments in the band could lead to higher radiation levels, affecting public health and interfering with adjacent satellite broadband spectrum, one of the three persons cited above said.

The 2025 proposal from Jio to the department of telecommunications (DoT) came after the 26GHz band saw limited adoption in 5G services worldwide due to high deployment costs and weak consumer device support. Using the spectrum for Wi-Fi could allow the company to offer home broadband and enterprise connectivity more cost-effectively, according to a second person.

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“TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society) is currently in the process of formulating the standard for using Wi-Fi in the millimetre wave or 26GHz band,” a government official said, adding that the power limits will be set at the level to avoid radiation issues and there will be a 200MHz guard band that will help ensure that signals from one service do not spill over and disrupt another.

The guard band would mean a portion of the spectrum would be left unused between services to reduce the chances of interference.

India is among the first countries to explore the use of Wi-Fi-based technology in an auctioned mobile services band. So far, Wi-Fi is deployed in the unlicensed 2.4 and 5GHz bands, and the recently opened lower 6GHz band.

Airtel’s opposition

In multiple meetings with the government and during a demo, Airtel, however, argued that compliance with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is required before this new technology is approved. The 3GPP sets global mobile standards for 3G, 4G, 5G and the Internet of things (IoT) to ensure interoperability across networks and devices.

“Jio is ready with the equipment and technology to deploy 26GHz for Wi-Fi. The government is referring to IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards to come up with a standard for the new technology,” the second person added. The IEEE is also a global body that develops Wi-Fi and other networking technology standards.

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To address some of the concerns, TSDSI is looking at power levels of 43dbm (20W) and 48dbm (63W) for using Wi-Fi in the 26GHz band, the government official cited above said, adding that a government committee has discussed and set a target to come up with the standard by June-end. The Telecommunication Engineering Standard (TEC), the technical arm of DoT, is also involved in the process.

Mint's emailed queries to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, DoT, TSDSI and TEC on Friday remained unanswered.

“26GHz is an auctioned band. It will not be easy to deploy the same for Wi-Fi as for that, coexistence studies will have to be done at the IEEE and at the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) level,” said Bharat Bhatia, president of the ITU-APT Foundation of India, which works with industry and government on telecom policy.

“Thus, even if TSDSI comes up with a standard for the same, it will need to ensure compatibility with satellite services in accordance with international Radio Regulations,” Bhatia said, adding that global consultations are important to study interference and compatibility issues.

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents technology companies, cautioned that radiation exposure from such power levels needs to be carefully studied and analysed before being permitted.

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“The BIF fully supports the development of Wi-Fi in other spectrum bands in addition to the traditional 2.4 and 5GHz bands and the recently opened lower 6GHz band. These are welcome developments for the growth of our digital economy," said BIF president T.V. Ramachandran.

“However, in doing so, we need to avoid/minimize chances of interference with other telecom and satellite operators and also safeguard public health and safety issues, if any, arising from the new levels of EMF (electromagnetic field) radiation,” he added.

The radiated power levels under consideration by the government are expected to be multiple times the safe levels, according to Ramachandran. “It must be ensured that the new DoT permissible power levels do not risk exposing the consumers to serious health hazards and/or invite radical activism on health grounds,” he said.

Reliance Jio’s request

In May 2025, The Financial Express first reported that Reliance Jio had approached DoT seeking approval to use spectrum in the 26GHz band for Wi-Fi services.

According to the spectrum auction rules, operators must obtain prior approval from the DoT to use the spectrum assigned for mobile technologies, such as 5G, for any alternative services at least six months in advance. The technology should be based on standards approved by the ITU, TEC or any other international standards organization, the rules said.

Following the same, TEC in 2025 also released a draft standard document for consultation with stakeholders.

In the 2022 auction, Reliance Jio acquired 22,000MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz band for 6,990 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel, which acquired 17,600MHz of spectrum for 5,592 crore, and Vodafone Idea acquired 5,350MHz for 1,915 crore.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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