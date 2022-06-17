Airtel, Jio and Voda lose active subscribers in April3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 05:15 PM IST
A continuation of this trend could indicate sim-consolidation amidst rising tariffs, analysts at Jeffries said
Telecom operators witnessed a decline in active subscribers in April 2022, the second time in a decade, after losing users in April 2020 during the covid-l9 lockdown.