Airtel, Jio and Voda lose active subscribers in April

The sector's reported subscriber base rose by 0.6 million in April led by Jio which added 1.7 million subscribers taking its base to 406 million. Bharti Airtel added 0.8 million subscribers to take the total to 361 million. Vodafone Idea's reported subscriber base declined by 1.6 million to 259 million. The number of active users of each of the telcos stood at 93% or 377.6 million for Jio, 98% or 353.7 million and 86% or 222.7 million for Vodafone Idea.

