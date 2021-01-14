The telecom operators in the country have informed the subscribers that they would need to prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phones from 15 January following the the telecom department's recent directive. "As per DoT's directive, effective 15 Jan-21, it is mandatory to prefix 0 before the mobile number while dialling from your landline," Airtel has started informing its fixed line users.

Reliance Jio has also sent messages to fixed line users urging them to ensure that they prefix 0 when dialling any mobile number from a fixed line number. "This change in dialling pattern effective 15 Jan is in accordance to the directive from DoT," Jio's message said.

BSNL chairman and managing director P K Purwar told PTI that the necessary communication for user awareness would have been initiated, in sync with the directive.

"There is a stipulated process by which we communicate to customers, which would have been done," Purwar added.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) had said in November, that callers will have to dial numbers with prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phone, from 15 January. There will be no change with respect to dialling numbers for fixed-to fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls, it said. All fixed line subscribers will be provided with ‘0’ dialling facility.

The move would free up sufficient numbering resources for future use, the communications ministry earlier said. Nearly 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated as a result, it mentioned. With the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future which will be beneficial to the mobile customers at large.

The above changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources, the ministry said.





