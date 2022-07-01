Airtel, Jio may use own cash reserves for 5G spectrum buys3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:28 AM IST
Spectrum bought will be allotted for 20 years, and payments can be made in 20 equal annual instalments
Spectrum bought will be allotted for 20 years, and payments can be made in 20 equal annual instalments
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are unlikely to tap commercial banks to finance their spectrum auction purchases, said industry executives and analysts, as the initial outgo for buying 5G and other airwaves is likely to be less than ₹5,000 crore mainly due to relaxed payment terms offered by the government.