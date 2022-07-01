Airtel, Jio may use own cash reserves for 5G spectrum buys

The government has relaxed payment terms for carriers in this auction by removing the mandate of paying 25% or 33% of the bid amount upfront, by scrapping the requirement of producing financial bank guarantees equal to the payments to be made every year. Spectrum bought in the auction will be allotted for 20 years, and payments for spectrum can be made in 20 equal annual instalments, with the first-year payment starting this fiscal expected to be a fraction of what telcos have been paying post auctions in recent times, the analysts said.