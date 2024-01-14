Airtel, Jio to end unlimited 5G plans by second half of 2024, raise tariffs by up to 10%: Report
Bharati Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to withdraw their unlimited 5G data plans in the second half of 2024 and charge at least 5-10% extra than the current 4G tariff to boost revenue growth.
In a major blow to 5G users in India, the country's two largest telecom operators, Bharati Airtel and Reliance Jio, are likely to withdraw their unlimited 5G data plans in the second half of 2024 and charge at least 5-10% more than the current 4G tariff to drive monetisation and boost revenue growth, according to a report in the Economic Times, citing analysts.