Airtel launches family postpaid plans to counter Reliance Jio2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:41 PM IST
The postpaid plans go up to ₹1499 a month, giving five connections and 320 GB data a month, while also including a Netflix plan
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel, the country’s second largest telecom services provider, introduced family plans for postpaid subscribers starting from rental of ₹599 a month with two postpaid SIMs, unlimited calling, 105 GB data that can be rolled over and OTT subscriptions for up to a year. The plans come close on the heels of Reliance Jio launching postpaid plans, targeting the lucrtative segment of higher revenue generating customers that tend to have higher brand stickiness.
