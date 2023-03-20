Home / Industry / Telecom /  Airtel launches family postpaid plans to counter Reliance Jio
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel, the country’s second largest telecom services provider, introduced family plans for postpaid subscribers starting from rental of 599 a month with two postpaid SIMs, unlimited calling, 105 GB data that can be rolled over and OTT subscriptions for up to a year. The plans come close on the heels of Reliance Jio launching postpaid plans, targeting the lucrtative segment of higher revenue generating customers that tend to have higher brand stickiness.  

The postpaid plans go up to 1499 a month, giving five connections and 320 GB data a month, while also including a Netflix plan. The postpaid plans also change for Airtel Black users that can avail two post paid SIM connections starting from 799 and  998, with the former having DTH plan bundled in and the latter offering broadband bundled in. Family plans and Airtel Black enables users to pay consolidated bills for multiple mobile, broadband or DTH connections. The plans are available for prepaid customers willing to move to postpaid as well.  

“On the same plans, 5G services can be availed as well. So, this gives an added advantage for users upgrading to these plans," a senior executive said asking not to be named. Airtel launched an unlimited 5G data offer last week which was also aimed at potential and existing 5G users on the upper end of the revenue spectrum.  

Reliance Jio introduced new Jio Plus postpaid family plans last week, starting from 299 and going up to 699, which will come into effect later this week. The plans have the Jio Welcome Offer will also include unlimited free 5G data with access to OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon, JioTv, and JioCinema.  

Prepaid users form 95% of India’s 1.1 billion mobile phone connections, but postpaid users which form the rest, contribute significant revenues to the carriers. The low base and potential to increase the overall ARPU from the prepaid user base makes the case for telcos to seek higher rentals from postpaid customers that industry experts believe have higher propensity to pay. 

