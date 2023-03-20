Airtel launches family postpaid plans to counter Reliance Jio

The postpaid plans go up to ₹1499 a month, giving five connections and 320 GB data a month, while also including a Netflix plan. The postpaid plans also change for Airtel Black users that can avail two post paid SIM connections starting from ₹799 and ₹998, with the former having DTH plan bundled in and the latter offering broadband bundled in. Family plans and Airtel Black enables users to pay consolidated bills for multiple mobile, broadband or DTH connections. The plans are available for prepaid customers willing to move to postpaid as well.