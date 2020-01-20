Telecom major Bharti Airtel Sunday announced a ₹179 prepaid plan that comes bundled with a term life cover of ₹2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance for all its users in India.

Last year, the telecom operator partnered with the group’s insurance arm to provide ₹4 lakh cover for recharge of ₹599 for users in Delhi-NCR. However, the recent development brings the built-in insurance cover for its most affordable prepaid plan yet.

"Priced at... ₹179, Airtel's new prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of ₹2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance," the company said in a statement.

The pack has a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets. "It will give these customers a simple and highly convenient channel to secure themselves and their families financially every time they recharge their Airtel mobile numbers," the statement added.

Moreover, the insurance cover is available to customers aged between 18 and 54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test, the press release stated. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said," The ₹179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel’s world-class network

Bharti AXA Life Insurance is a joint venture between Bharti Group and financial services firm AXA with 51% and 49% stake, respectively.

