Airtel launches new 289 prepaid plan with Zee5 content for free: Details here

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced a fresh prepaid recharge plan for its users with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calling, along with full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue.

The announcement came after the telco's strategic alliance with digital entertainment platform, ZEE5, which will give its users complete access to all the ZEE5 premium content for free.

Along with that, the new ₹289 prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling, 1.5 GB/day, 100 SMS/day plus full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for a pack validity of 28 days. In addition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, users will also get access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription.

Moreover, Airtel's ₹79 top-up offers subscription to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. This top up will be available to all Airtel customers through the Digital Store Section on Airtel Thanks App.

"With massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel’s new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from ZEE5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges. Our users can enjoy this exclusive content offering on Airtel 4G, which has been consistently rated as India’s top mobile network for video by global experts," said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Customers can purchase the new prepaid pack on Airtel Thanks app, the company's website and at all Airtel retail stores across India.

Till March 2020, Bharti Airtel had over 423 million customers across its operations, the company stated.

