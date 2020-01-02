Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday came out with two new prepaid plans for its customers. The new prepaid plans of ₹279 and ₹379, which are now available on their official website. Both these plans are added to the company's prepaid recharge packs just days after it hiked the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to ₹45 more than a year after it set this tariff at ₹35.

The two new plans introduced on the website come with varied offers apart from unlimited calls, data and SMS services. Here is the break-up of both the plans:

Airtel's ₹279 prepaid recharge plan:

According to the listing on their website, Airtel's ₹279 prepaid plan provides truly unlimited calls to any network along with 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

Added to these, Airtel is also offering its customers HDFC Life Insurance worth ₹4 lakh.

Airtel's ₹379 prepaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, which has a validity of 84 days, the telecom major is offering truly unlimited calls on any network along with 6GB data and 900 free SMS. This prepaid plan also brings a ₹100 cashback for customers purchasing a FASTag.

The additional benefits on both these packs include four-week courses from Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music and premium content on the Airtel Xstream service.

Recently, Reliance Jio had also announced a fresh ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ for its subscribers using smartphones and those using its JioPhone. The offer is live right now and comes with a slew of benefits for the annual prepaid recharge plan, which costs ₹2,020. This offer comes in two parts; one in which smartphone customers get one year of unlimited services, and the second offer comes allows you to buy a new JioPhone for ₹2020 along with unlimited services for a year.