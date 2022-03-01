Airtel leads peers in revenue market share gains in Q3

ICICI Securities added that Bharti had broad-based performance in Q3FY22 with only four circles—Gujarat, Haryana, UP West, and Bihar - growing slower than the respective circle’s industry growth. The carrier grew 10% sequentially in the Metro and A circles gaining 150 bps, faster than B and C circles, adjusted for the spectrum sale payout to RJio in 2QFY22, said analysts at MOSL. Brokerages have backed Airtel, among peers, as the prime gainer of sector revenue growth expected from the tariff hikes in the coming quarters.