Airtel likely to spend the most at spectrum auctions, govt may get up to $2 bn

New Delhi: The upcoming spectrum auctions may fetch the government between $0.5 billion and $2 billion, or up to about ₹16,600 crore, as telecom firms are likely to bid for airwaves to bolster capacity in certain bands or circles, analysts said.

They would also be keen on renewing spectrum where it's expiring, resulting in demand in the 800, 900, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands.

Analysts expect Bharti Airtel to lead the spending with purchases worth $0.5-1.5 billion, with limited participation by Vodafone Idea, which has spectrum renewals in just two circles, and Reliance Jio, that may look to add spectrum in some bands.

“Bharti Airtel has renewals for 42MHz of spectrum in 1800MHz and 900MHz bands in six circles. At reserve prices, this would result in spending of ₹38 billion ( ₹3,800 crore). It may also bid in certain circles to increase its holding in 800MHz/1800MHz bands to 10-15MHz and in 2300MHz band to 40MHz. This could lead to a maximum spend of ₹123 billion ( ₹12,300 crore)," said analysts at Jefferies in a note.

They noted that while Airtel had bought spectrum in 900MHz and 18000MHz bands in the previous auctions, thus de-risking its operations, it may renew the bulk of its spectrum in these markets to protect or increase its market share.

"We project incremental spectrum liability of ₹51 billion ( ₹5,100 crore) in FY2025 for Bharti Airtel. However, we do not rule out the possibility of bidding for other circles/bands given strategy around doubling down on rural roll-outs and eventual amount being higher than what we have assumed," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note on the upcoming auctions.

Airtel’s MD and CEO Gopal Vittal had said in the September-quarter earnings call that the carrier will be spending less than usual in the upcoming spectrum auctions, as it will not need additional airwaves other than some renewal spectrum in a few circles. In the December earnings call, Vittal had highlighted that the carrier will add at least 25,000 5G sites in circles of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal to improve rural area coverage and close the gap with market leader in these circles.

Vodafone Idea has renewals for 12MHz in the 1800MHz and 900MHz band in two circles of West Bengal and UP West. At reserve prices, this would result in spending of ₹1,500 crore, but since the country's third-largest carrier by subscribers has adequate spectrum in the same circles in the 1800MHz band, it may not go for renewal of spectrum in the 1800MHz band. “However, its renewal in the 900MHz band is likely, especially in West Bengal circle. This could lower its spend from ₹1,500 crore for all renewals, to ₹200 crore for just 900MHz band," the analysts at Jefferies added.

For Reliance Jio that has already tanked up on 5G spectrum across the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands, it may look to increase its spectrum holding in certain circles in the 800MHz band. This could lead to a spending of about ₹3,700 crore.

Overall, about 17% of the spectrum value is likely to be sold, which could be on the lowest side of any auction since 2014. Spectrum base prices have been raised by 11-14% in bands or circles that saw demand in the 2022 auctions.

“Spectrum reserve prices have been increased in 3,300MHz and 26GHz bands by 12% and 8.9%, respectively. 1,800MHz band reserve prices have been increased largely in UP east. Other spectrum bands have not seen much increase in reserve prices," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a note.

According to data from the brokerage house, in the 800 MHz band, reserve price has been increased only in the J&K circle, while in the 900MHz band, reserve prices in the circles of Assam, NE and J&K have gone up by 12-14%. In the 1,800MHz band, pan-India prices have risen by 10.4%, with the highest coming from UP east where base price has more than doubled due to aggressive bidding in the previous auction. Other circles where prices have increased by 11-14% are Kolkata, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha. In the 2,100MHz band, the Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka circles have seen base price go up by 12% and in the 5G bands of 3,300MHz and 26GHz bands, reserve prices have risen by 12% and 8.9%, respectively.

“TRAI recommended reserve prices in the 2024 spectrum auction have increased by 12% in the mid-band (3300 Mhz) and by 10-20% in the high-frequency band (26Ghz) vs. for the 2022 spectrum auctions," said analysts at Morgan Stanley.

No competitive bidding is likely, indicating that spectrum may well be sold at near reserve prices and the auctions may not go on for more than a couple of days, commentary from the brokerages suggested.

The government is expecting a tame affair on May 20, when it puts on auction frequencies valued at ₹96,317.65 crore at base prices across 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The auction itself will be smaller than the 2022 bids, which generated a record ₹1.5 trillion from the sale of 72,097.85 MHz, including 5G airwaves for the first time.5

The telecom department will announce the final list of bidders on 9 May, and a mock auction will be conducted on 13-14 May.

