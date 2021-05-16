New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced that it is offering a recharge pack of ₹49 for free to as many as 5.5 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during the pandemic.

The telecom major said that the benefits, which are worth ₹270 crore "will help the low-income customers to tide over the impact of Covid-19."

Additionally, customers buying the ₹79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefits, the company said.

The telecom operator said the scheme is worth ₹270 crore, covering credit of ₹49 mobile plan for 5.5 crore low income group customers.

"As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the ₹49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The pack offers a talktime of ₹38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," the company said in a statement.

Both benefits will be available for Airtel pre-paid customers in the coming week, the company said.

Earlier, the telco also rolled out a range of Covid support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platform.

With this, the telco joins a growing list of companies that have introduced digital tools to help people amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Airtel has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app's Explore section, the company said in a statement.

The information available on 'Covid SOS' is verified by their teams, it said and added the platform is powered by Airtel IQ.

"Airtel Thanks users can also book a vaccination slot for themselves and their loved ones through the app," the statement said.

With the Cowin platform APIs (Application Programming Interface) integrated with Airtel Thanks app, information on nearest vaccination centres and available slots is updated on a real-time basis.

To avail relevant resources, users would need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the 'Explore' section and click on the Covid support banners.

Another feature allows businesses to create free helpline for employees with Airtel IQ.

Bharti Airtel has around 34 crore mobile service customers, as per data for February.

