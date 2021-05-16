Additionally, customers buying the ₹79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefits, the company said.
The telecom operator said the scheme is worth ₹270 crore, covering credit of ₹49 mobile plan for 5.5 crore low income group customers.
"As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the ₹49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The pack offers a talktime of ₹38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," the company said in a statement.
Both benefits will be available for Airtel pre-paid customers in the coming week, the company said.
Earlier, the telco also rolled out a range of Covid support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platform.
With this, the telco joins a growing list of companies that have introduced digital tools to help people amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.