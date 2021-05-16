"As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the ₹49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low income customers. The pack offers a talktime of ₹38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," the company said in a statement.