Airtel new mobile plans: Price, talktime validity, data explained

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel today released new tariff plans for its users.

The new mobile tariffs will be applicable from 03 December. The company has announced new plans in 'unlimited' category with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days and 365 days validity.

Airtel has also capped outgoing calls that can be made to other networks to 1,000 minutes in case of plans with 28 days validity, 3,000 in 84 days validity plans and 12,000 in 365 days validity plan. Beyond this limit, the customer will need to pay 6 paisa per minute for outgoing calls

Here are the main tariff options that a user of Airtel can avail:

₹19: An Airtel customer can make unlimited calls, 100 SMS and will also get 150 MB data. The pack will be valid for 2 days.

₹49: A user will get ₹38.52 as talktime and 100 MB data. The pack will be valid for 28 days.

₹79: With this pack a user will get ₹63.95 as talktime and 200MB data. The pack will be valid for 28 days.

The unlimited plans of Airtel will now start from ₹148 instead of ₹129.

₹148: Apart from 'unlimited' calling the user will get 300 free SMSs and 2GB of data. The pack will be valid for 28 days.

₹248: Apart from 'unlimited' calling the user will get 100SMSs/day, 1.5 GB data per day and the pack will be valid for 28 days.

₹298: The user will get 2 GB data per day along with ‘unlimited’ calling facility and 100 SMS/day for 28 days.

₹598: The pack will come with a validity of 84 days and will have 1.5 GB data per day also 100 SMS/day.

₹698: The pack will come with a validity of 84 days and the user will get 2 GB data per day along with 100 SMS/day.

₹1498: The plan will be valid for 365 days and the user will get ‘unlimited’ calling facility and 24 GB data and 3600 SMS

₹2398: Valid for a year the user will get 1.5 GB data per day along with ‘unlimited’ calling facility and 100 SMS/day.

Airtel will also provide additional benefits like access to premium content from Airtel Xstream (10,000 movies, exclusive shows and 400TV channels), Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection which will be available under various plans starting from ₹148.

Bharti Airtel has posted a staggering ₹23,045 crore net loss for the 2nd quarter ended September 30, due to a ₹28,450 crore provision following Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues on AGR.

