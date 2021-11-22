OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Airtel prepaid plans to cost more from this week. Check out validity, data benefits of new plans
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced 20-25 per cent tariffs hikes for various prepaid offerings. The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

With the base plan, Airtel has also increased the benefits for the users. In tariffed voice plans, the new rate is 99, against the current 79 with 28 days validity and benefits like "50 per cent more talktime worth 99, 200 MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff".

Airtel prepaid plans to get expensive from November 26
The 149 plan has been increased up to 179. The 219 Airtel plan will cost 265. While the 249 and 298 prepaid plans will now cost 299 and 359 respectively. One of the most popular plans from the telco, which was the 598 plan, is now available at 719. The tariff hike is quite steep in percentage.

Airtel prepaid plans with 84 days validity will now cost a minimum of 455. The 598 prepaid plan will cost 719 and the 698 plan is hiked to 839.

As for annual plans, the 1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity will now cost 1,799 and the 2,498 plan is hiked to 2,999.

The other categories where a hike has been announced are unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups. The 48, 98, and 251 vouchers will now be available for 58, 118, and 301. All the plans will retain their benefits but will now be available at costly prices

 

