Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced 20-25 per cent tariffs hikes for various prepaid offerings. The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

With the base plan, Airtel has also increased the benefits for the users. In tariffed voice plans, the new rate is ₹99, against the current ₹79 with 28 days validity and benefits like "50 per cent more talktime worth ₹99, 200 MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff".

View Full Image Airtel prepaid plans to get expensive from November 26

The ₹149 plan has been increased up to ₹179. The ₹219 Airtel plan will cost ₹265. While the ₹249 and ₹298 prepaid plans will now cost ₹299 and ₹359 respectively. One of the most popular plans from the telco, which was the ₹598 plan, is now available at ₹719. The tariff hike is quite steep in percentage.

Airtel prepaid plans with 84 days validity will now cost a minimum of ₹455. The ₹598 prepaid plan will cost ₹719 and the ₹698 plan is hiked to ₹839.

As for annual plans, the ₹1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity will now cost ₹1,799 and the ₹2,498 plan is hiked to ₹2,999.

The other categories where a hike has been announced are unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups. The ₹48, ₹98, and ₹251 vouchers will now be available for ₹58, ₹118, and ₹301. All the plans will retain their benefits but will now be available at costly prices

