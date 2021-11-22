The ₹149 plan has been increased up to ₹179. The ₹219 Airtel plan will cost ₹265. While the ₹249 and ₹298 prepaid plans will now cost ₹299 and ₹359 respectively. One of the most popular plans from the telco, which was the ₹598 plan, is now available at ₹719. The tariff hike is quite steep in percentage.

