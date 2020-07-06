Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced that it has upgraded the services for its select postpaid users. Now, postpaid users on its "Platinum" service can enjoy faster 4G data speed, claimed the company.

Launched under company's ‘Priority 4G Network', Airtel has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network.

As part of Airtel Thanks program, all postpaid mobile customers on ₹499 and above plans are designated as Platinum and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app, the telco said in a statement.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers get better customer care with preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

“It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion," said Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel.

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at ₹499. As part of Platinum care, Airtel will home deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers.

Airtel has been consistently rated as offering the "Best Video Experience" by global experts and launch of ‘Priority 4G Network’ will further enhance the digital experience for Platinum customers, the company added.

