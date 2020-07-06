Airtel offers faster data speeds to postpaid users paying over 499

Bharti Airtel Ltd will offer faster 4G data speeds to all its platinum customers - postpaid users paying ₹499 or above, the Sunil Mittal-led company said in a statement on Monday.

The telecom major has deployed advanced technologies for its ‘Priority 4G Network’ that will give its platinum subscribers preference on the network, the statement said.

“The good news is that for all of you who are a part of Airtel Platinum, we have launched several new features to ensure an un-interrupted work from home experience. You now have access to Preferential 4G Network, which translates into higher data speeds," Bharti Airtel chief executive officer (CEO) Gopal Vittal said in a communication to users.

As part of Airtel Thanks program, all postpaid mobile customers on ₹499 and above plans are designated as platinum and get a range of exclusive benefits, the statement said.

Those who wish to upgrade to the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can avail postpaid plans offered by the company starting at ₹499. As part of platinum care, Airtel will deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers.

