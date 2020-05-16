Home > Industry > Telecom > Airtel offers more data, talktime in some existing prepaid plans

Airtel has launched a few updates to its current prepaid plans, in view of the increased demand of internet data due to lockdown across the nation. The company has doubled the data for its 98 plan and has also increased the talktime for few of its plans.

The telecom company will now provide 12GB of data with the 98 plan instead of just 6GB that was offered earlier. The validity of the plan remains the same at 28 days. The new 98 plan brings it in direct competition with what Reliance Jio offers at a similar price point. Jio offers 12GB with the 101 4G data voucher plan. However, the recharge is linked to the existing plan that the user has. Airtel's 98 plan can work on its own with a set amount of validity. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling.

Airtel has also increased the talk time on few of its Talktime plans. The company is now offering a talktime of 480 on the recharge of 500. Previously, the same amount of recharge only provided a talktime of 423.73.

The 1000 recharge has also been revised. The company is now offering 960 as talktime instead of 847.46 that it used to offer.

The 5000 plan has also been revised with a benefit of 563. The recharge used to offer a talktime of 4,237 which has now been increased to 4,800 on the same amount.

