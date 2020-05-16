Airtel has launched a few updates to its current prepaid plans, in view of the increased demand of internet data due to lockdown across the nation. The company has doubled the data for its ₹98 plan and has also increased the talktime for few of its plans.

The telecom company will now provide 12GB of data with the ₹98 plan instead of just 6GB that was offered earlier. The validity of the plan remains the same at 28 days. The new ₹98 plan brings it in direct competition with what Reliance Jio offers at a similar price point. Jio offers 12GB with the ₹101 4G data voucher plan. However, the recharge is linked to the existing plan that the user has. Airtel's ₹98 plan can work on its own with a set amount of validity. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling.

Airtel has also increased the talk time on few of its Talktime plans. The company is now offering a talktime of ₹480 on the recharge of ₹500. Previously, the same amount of recharge only provided a talktime of ₹423.73.

The ₹1000 recharge has also been revised. The company is now offering ₹960 as talktime instead of ₹847.46 that it used to offer.

The ₹5000 plan has also been revised with a benefit of ₹563. The recharge used to offer a talktime of ₹4,237 which has now been increased to ₹4,800 on the same amount.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated