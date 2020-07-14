Airtel partners US-based Verizon to launch video conferencing service

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday announced partnership with US telecom giant Verizon Wireless-owned BlueJeans to launch its video conferencing service, Airtel BlueJeans, for enterprises. The service, which will be launched tonight, will be offered for free for the first three months.

“We are very excited for this partnership with Verizon and want to drive Airtel BlueJeans to the next level…Its pricing is very competitive compared to other players in the market," said the Indian telco’s chief executive officer Gopal Vittal at a press briefing.

The product will initially be offered to small, medium and large enterprises, with each having to pay different prices for their packages, which “will be bundled with interesting broadband and internet plans."

“We are going to start with focusing on businesses and I do believe the value that product brings in terms of security and ease of use is something that customers are looking for and they would be willing to pay for it," Vittal said.

With the launch of this service, Airtel will compete with the likes of Reliance’s JioMeet, launched earlier this month, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts.

Mint had on 5 July reported that Bharti Airtel was planning to launch its own video conferencing service initially for startups and enterprises and will likely roll out the platform for regular customers after assessing the response.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's video conferencing service JioMeet was launched on 1 July, which is free to use. Though the platform has drawn flak on social media for being starkly similar to Zoom, it has started gaining popularity among government officials.

Niti Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant and NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, have endorsed JioMeet on social networking website Twitter.

Verizon had acquired BlueJeans Network in April. The cloud-based video conferencing and event platform service already has Facebook and Standard Chartered as some of its key clients.Verizon had in April said the acquisition will expands its immersive unified communications portfolio.

BlueJeans’ cloud-based video service currently serves a wide variety of business segments from small organizations to some of the world’s largest multinational brands, and has played a significant part in continuing those companies’ operations during the ongoing work-from-home surge, Verizon had said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated