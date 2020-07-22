NEW DELHI : Airtel Payments Bank Ltd has collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train and skill young people in rural areas on financial services, enabling them to find jobs and become entrepreneurs in the sector, the payments bank parent Bharti Airtel Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday.

The partnership aims at designing and conducting targeted skill development programs for rural youth that will focus on adoption of tools to boost online banking and digital financial services at a time when the smartphone market is growing and usage of 4G has increased due to stay-at-home restrictions.

“India has the largest youth population in the world and a large proportion is residing in small towns and villages of the country. We are delighted to partner with NSDC to empower our youth and build a financially inclusive India," said Anubrata Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Airtel Payments Bank.

Once the training for entry-level jobs such as business correspondent, field sales executive, among others, is complete, Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC will leverage their industry connections to help participants find jobs, the statement said.

Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC will also encourage trainees to take up entrepreneurial roles such as distributors or resellers of financial services, which will lead to creation of more jobs in their local geographies.

Airtel Payments Bank will also use NSDC’s training centres to conduct awareness campaign on the importance of digital banking and its benefits.

“Through our strategic partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, we aim at imparting the youth with knowledge and training that render financial and banking services more accessible to rural and semi-urban India," said Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via