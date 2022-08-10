Airtel plans pan-India 5G coverage by Mar ‘243 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:17 AM IST
- Airtel will front load its capital expenditure plans to prioritise the 5G rollout
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel will launch its 5G services later this month, and is looking to cover 5,000 towns and cities by March 2024, Gopal Vittal, the company’s chief executive officer and managing director, said in an analysts call on Tuesday. India’s second largest telecom company reported a five-fold jump in net profit in the June quarter.