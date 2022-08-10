Airtel plans pan-India 5G coverage by Mar ‘24

According to Vittal, Airtel has strategically bought the largest pool of mid band spectrum—30 Mhz in four circles and 20 or above in the rest—which is adequate for world-class 5G experience without having to buy the expensive 700 Mhz airwaves and setting up larger towers to propagate the network, which will need more power and, hence, more capital. “This is important to understand given the misconceptions about the 700 band and it being a panacea to everything. It is not. The band is absolutely no different from 850 or 900 in terms of propagation. All it does is provide coverage at the edge, deep indoor or in far-flung rural areas, and gives at best 4G like speeds. Nothing more."