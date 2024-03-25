Airtel preparing for tariff hike post elections, Jio to focus on greater data usage: Report
Jio is expected to focus on initiatives that encourage greater data usage, enticing users to transition to higher-tier packages. This strategy is anticipated to enhance Jio's average revenue per user.
Telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are working out on different strategies for tariff hike after the parliamentary elections. According to company executies, as quoted by media reports, Bharti Airtel intends to increase headline tariffs, whereas Jio may opt for a different route.