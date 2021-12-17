Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Airtel prepays 15,519 crore towards deferred spectrum liabilities

Airtel prepays 15,519 crore towards deferred spectrum liabilities

Airtel estimates that the prepayment will likely result in interest cost savings of at least 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital.
1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • Airtel had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum for 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction, which included spectrum belonging to Telenor

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel has paid up 15,519 crore to the government as pre-payment of the entire liability of spectrum it acquired in 2014 auctions, the company said in a statement Friday.

NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel has paid up 15,519 crore to the government as pre-payment of the entire liability of spectrum it acquired in 2014 auctions, the company said in a statement Friday.

Airtel had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum for 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction, which included a spectrum belonging to Telenor.

Airtel had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum for 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction, which included a spectrum belonging to Telenor.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY 2026-2027 to 2031-2032 and carried an interest rate of 10% (the highest rate amongst the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of 7+ years," Airtel said in the statement.

The company estimates that the prepayment will likely result in interest cost savings of at least 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital. This saving will aid the company's capex and cash flows at a time when it is channelling investments towards expanding its 4G and 5G footprints.

Airtel continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure, the company added.

It added that the government's decision to give industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their net present value basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction.

"This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows," it added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!