Airtel quietly hikes the price of its popular 1.5GB daily data plans, now starts at ₹899

Airtel's 84-day plan now costs 899 after the latest price hike. The company has also discontinued the 799 data plan that came with 77 day validity.

Aman Gupta
Published20 Apr 2026, 12:21 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Airtel prepaid users will now have to pay a little extra when they buy the 1.5GB per day plan. The company has hiked the the price of 84 day validity plan while the popular 799 plan that offered 1.5GB data per day for 77 day validitity has been discontinued.

Airtel prepaid plan price hike:

Airtel's 859 plan with 84 days validity will now costs Airtel prepaid users 899. The plan continues to come with the same benefits which includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily 1.5GB data limit is exhausted, users are automatically downgraded of 64kbps experience.

The pack also offers 12 months of Adobe Express Premium subscription along with free Hellotunes and spam alerts from Airtel. However, the pack does remove the RewardsMini subscription that the company had earlier added with the 859 plan.

Here's a list of some popular Airtel plans after the price hike:

Price ( )Data BenefitValidityAdditional Benefits & OTT Subscriptions
2991 GB / Day28 DaysTruly Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/Day
3491.5 GB / Day28 DaysApollo 24/7 Circle, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes
4092.5 GB / Day28 DaysAirtel Xstream (28 Days), Apollo 24/7 Circle
5493 GB / Day28 DaysDisney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months), Airtel Xstream
8991.5 GB / Day84 DaysAdobe Express Premium (12 mos), Spam Alerts (Revised from 859)
9291.5 GB / Day90 DaysAdobe Express Premium, Airtel Spam Alerts, Free Hellotunes
1,1992.5 GB / Day84 DaysPrime Video (84 Days), Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24/7 Circle
3,5992 GB / Day365 DaysApollo 24/7 Circle (3 months), Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music
3,9992.5 GB / Day365 DaysDisney+ Hotstar (1 year), Airtel Xstream, Apollo 24/7 Circle

How does Airtel plan compare to Reliance Jio and VI?

After the price hike, Airtel's 84-day validity plan costs slightly higher than Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, both of which are priced at 859 and offer 1.5GB data per day. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also offers Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months which gives users access to latest Gemini AI models along with other Google benefits like 5TB of storage.

VI, on the other hand, offers unlimited downloads from 12AM to 6AM that doesn't include the 1.5GB/day data limit. It also offers "Vi Hero Unlimited" benefits that allows users to save their unused weekday data over the weekend.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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