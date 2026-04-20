Airtel quietly hikes the price of its popular 1.5GB daily data plans, now starts at ₹899

Airtel prepaid users will now have to pay a little extra when they buy the 1.5GB per day plan. The company has hiked the the price of 84 day validity plan while the popular ₹799 plan that offered 1.5GB data per day for 77 day validitity has been discontinued.
Airtel prepaid plan price hike:
Airtel's ₹859 plan with 84 days validity will now costs Airtel prepaid users ₹899. The plan continues to come with the same benefits which includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Once the daily 1.5GB data limit is exhausted, users are automatically downgraded of 64kbps experience.
The pack also offers 12 months of Adobe Express Premium subscription along with free Hellotunes and spam alerts from Airtel. However, the pack does remove the RewardsMini subscription that the company had earlier added with the ₹859 plan.
Here's a list of some popular Airtel plans after the price hike:
|Price ( ₹)
|Data Benefit
|Validity
|Additional Benefits & OTT Subscriptions
|299
|1 GB / Day
|28 Days
|Truly Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|1.5 GB / Day
|28 Days
|Apollo 24/7 Circle, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes
|409
|2.5 GB / Day
|28 Days
|Airtel Xstream (28 Days), Apollo 24/7 Circle
|549
|3 GB / Day
|28 Days
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months), Airtel Xstream
|899
|1.5 GB / Day
|84 Days
|Adobe Express Premium (12 mos), Spam Alerts (Revised from ₹859)
|929
|1.5 GB / Day
|90 Days
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Spam Alerts, Free Hellotunes
|1,199
|2.5 GB / Day
|84 Days
|Prime Video (84 Days), Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24/7 Circle
|3,599
|2 GB / Day
|365 Days
|Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months), Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music
|3,999
|2.5 GB / Day
|365 Days
|Disney+ Hotstar (1 year), Airtel Xstream, Apollo 24/7 Circle
After the price hike, Airtel's 84-day validity plan costs slightly higher than Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, both of which are priced at ₹859 and offer 1.5GB data per day. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also offers Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months which gives users access to latest Gemini AI models along with other Google benefits like 5TB of storage.
VI, on the other hand, offers unlimited downloads from 12AM to 6AM that doesn't include the 1.5GB/day data limit. It also offers "Vi Hero Unlimited" benefits that allows users to save their unused weekday data over the weekend.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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