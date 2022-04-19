This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Airtel postpaid plans: Earlier these plans ₹499, ₹999, ₹1199 and ₹1599 was bundled with 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video but now the validity of Prime subscription has been reduced to six months.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has revised four of its postpaid plans starting at ₹499 and coming with a free subscription of Amazon Prime videos. Earlier in these plans ₹499, ₹999, ₹1199 and ₹1599 was bundled with 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video but now the validity of Prime subscription has been reduced to six months. However, there is no change in data and calls plan in these postpaid services.
Here is all you need to know about the postpaid plans offered by Airtel:
Airtel's ₹499 plan includes unlimited calls. It also comes with 75GB monthly data which can be rolled up to 200GB , 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, 1 year subscription of Disney+Hotstar, Shaw Academy Lifetime Access with WynkPremium and others.
Airtel's ₹999 plan offers unlimited calls. It also comes with 100GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB,100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for the month, 1 year Disney+ Hotstar,Shaw Academy Lifetime Access with WynkPremium and others. In addition, it also offers two free add-ons for regular voice connections for family members.
Airtel's₹1199 plan offers unlimited calls. It also comes with 150GB monthly data 100 SMS/day with rollover up to 200GB. 6 Months Amazon Prime Membership and 1 Year Disney+Hotstar, Shaw Academy Lifetime Access with WynkPremium and others. It also offers two free add-ons for regular voice connections for family members.
Airtel's ₹1599 plan offers unlimited calls.It also comes with 250GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB and Amazon Prime Membership for six months. 100 SMS/Day and 1 Year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar,Shaw Academy Lifetime Access with WynkPremium and others. It also offers three free add-ons for regular voice connections for family members.