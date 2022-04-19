Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has revised four of its postpaid plans starting at ₹499 and coming with a free subscription of Amazon Prime videos. Earlier in these plans ₹499, ₹999, ₹1199 and ₹1599 was bundled with 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video but now the validity of Prime subscription has been reduced to six months. However, there is no change in data and calls plan in these postpaid services.

