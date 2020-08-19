Two affordable plans introduced by Bharti Airtel in the month of May--- ₹129 and ₹199 plans-- have now been offered to a broader range of users. The telecom company has extended the reach of the two packs to more circles across the country.

Bharti Airtel announced these two plans to provide more affordable options for users with limited data usage. The ₹199 plan offers 1GB/day data and 100 SMS/day. The user will get unlimited calls. The validity will be available for 24 Days.

₹129 plan provides a total of 1GB data to users for a period of 24 days. The plan offers unlimited calls and a total of 300 national messages for the above mentioned validity period.

A report by Telecom Talk claims that these two plans were earlier available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. However, the list was missing some major regions including Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The latest move has expanded the coverage of these plans in these circles as well.

Airtel also offers another plan worth ₹179 plan which gets similar benefits. The company is offering a total of 2GB data along with this plan and offers a total of 300 national messages. The validity period of this plan is 28 days.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated