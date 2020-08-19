Airtel’s affordable 129, 199 plans now available to most users in India

A report by Telecom Talk claims that these two plans were earlier available in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. However, the list was missing some major regions including Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The latest move has expanded the coverage of these plans in these circles as well.